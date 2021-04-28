Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $2,755.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,437.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,232.20 and a twelve month high of $2,341.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,161.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,902.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

