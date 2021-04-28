Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $10.55 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $106.65 on Wednesday, hitting $2,413.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,902.82. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,232.20 and a 12 month high of $2,341.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,445.80.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

