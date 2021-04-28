Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,750.00 at Raymond James

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,635.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,395.05.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,902.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

