Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $10.47 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $98.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,389.77. 233,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,324.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,894.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,387.68.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.