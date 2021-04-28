Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,317.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $102.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,393.66. 127,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,894.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

