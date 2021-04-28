Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $84.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,375.30. The stock had a trading volume of 191,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,894.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.