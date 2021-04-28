Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,850.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,349.61.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $84.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,375.28. The company had a trading volume of 173,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $843,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

