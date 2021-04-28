Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Moffett Nathanson from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,387.68.

GOOGL traded up $84.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,375.30. 191,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,894.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

