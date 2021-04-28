Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,875.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.04% from the company’s current price.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $84.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,375.30. 191,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,894.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

