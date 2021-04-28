Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.35.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.