Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2,290.98, but opened at $2,410.11. Alphabet shares last traded at $2,407.43, with a volume of 41,293 shares trading hands.

The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,317.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,894.41.

Alphabet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

