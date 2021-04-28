Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0013

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Alphacat has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $392,189.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00273963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.09 or 0.01043946 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.62 or 0.00710472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,455.72 or 1.00069350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alphacat

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.