Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 453,604 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,047,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $97,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,718,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,538,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. 91,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,696. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $89.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

