Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,978 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide comprises approximately 4.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.31% of Otis Worldwide worth $91,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

OTIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 13,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.27. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.26.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

