Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 131,359 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $85,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,736,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 666,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.31.

LLY stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,468. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

