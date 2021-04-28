Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 245,304 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 116.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,304 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 4.0% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $85,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,164 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,560. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $205.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.