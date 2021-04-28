Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441,845 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEE traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 50,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

