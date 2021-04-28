Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $98.57 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 741,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 325,779 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 4.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $98,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.95. 185,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,464,019. The stock has a market cap of $206.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

