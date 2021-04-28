Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,014 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 228,530 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.85.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.