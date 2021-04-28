Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 191,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,000. PulteGroup makes up about 0.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.