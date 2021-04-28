Altice USA (ATUS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):

4/26/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Altice USA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

3/22/2021 – Altice USA is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $41.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATUS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 5,454,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 242.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $77,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $62,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

