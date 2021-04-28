Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. 5,454,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.