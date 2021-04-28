Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.10

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.10 and traded as high as C$63.12. Altus Group shares last traded at C$63.01, with a volume of 39,964 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$47.50 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76. Also, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50.

Altus Group Company Profile (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

