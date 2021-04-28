Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Decreased by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,896,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,197.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

