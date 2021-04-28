Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.
In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
