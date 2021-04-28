Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.