Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,201.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,197.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,947.54.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

