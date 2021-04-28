Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 1,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMBBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

