Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.07 EPS.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. 163,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $165.42 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.79.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

