Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.850-7.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.85-7.07 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $165.42 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. Truist raised their target price on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.64.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 503 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total value of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

