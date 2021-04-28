Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.302-2.342 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion.Amedisys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.850-7.070 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.98. The company had a trading volume of 163,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $165.42 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,945. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

