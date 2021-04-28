Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ameren by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after buying an additional 5,061,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 375.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after buying an additional 2,529,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,906,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,456,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $66.33 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.04.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

