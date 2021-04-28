America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $349.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

