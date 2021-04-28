American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -4.410–4.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.02 billion-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 305,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,486,559. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

