American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.18 billion-$7.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 2021 guidance to -4.410–4.290 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.80.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.