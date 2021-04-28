American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%.

American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,649. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 5,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 117,998 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $3,480,941.00. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

