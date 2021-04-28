American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Short Interest Update

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Defense Systems stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. American Defense Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets.

