American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.12 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,628. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

