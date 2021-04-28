American Electric Power Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,133 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,216% compared to the average volume of 238 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

