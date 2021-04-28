American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

