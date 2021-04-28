American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEL stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.49. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

