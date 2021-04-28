American Finance Trust (AFIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 85.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFIN shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

