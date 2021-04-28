American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 78.6% from the March 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

