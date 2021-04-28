American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in American Tower by 4,997.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 23.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.