Amerigo Resources (ARG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter.

TSE ARG opened at C$1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.81. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. The company has a market cap of C$215.12 million and a P/E ratio of 32.16.

In related news, Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,302,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,406,430. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,700.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

