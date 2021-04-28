Amerigo Resources (ARREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a market cap of $173.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.71 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

