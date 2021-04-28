Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4,759.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,043 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $41,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMP traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $256.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.48 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $259.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

