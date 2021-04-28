Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $295.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.04. 6,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

