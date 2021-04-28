AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABC opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $81.51 and a 52-week high of $121.82. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

