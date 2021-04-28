Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 13,500 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 13,500 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $40,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,578,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,657,158.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ AMST traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. 23,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79. Amesite Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amesite at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

