AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.23% of AMETEK worth $68,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

